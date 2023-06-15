Shooting after Nuggets parade

Denver Police officers respond to a shooting in the area of 16th and Arapahoe streets after the Denver Nuggets parade Thursday. 

 9News/KUSA

Two people were shot in downtown Denver following the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, police said. 

The incident occurred in the area of 17th & Curtis streets, according to a Denver Police tweet.

The victims' conditions are unknown, the police said.

Denver's ATF field division said its officers are on scene providing assistance.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

