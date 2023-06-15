Two people were shot in downtown Denver following the Nuggets' championship parade on Thursday, police said.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 17th & Curtis. Two victims located. Condition unknown at this time. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/dajgPdd3p9— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 15, 2023
The incident occurred in the area of 17th & Curtis streets, according to a Denver Police tweet.
The victims' conditions are unknown, the police said.
Denver's ATF field division said its officers are on scene providing assistance.
This story is developing and will be updated.