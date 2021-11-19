Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora.
#APDAlert: 2 have been shot in the parking lot of Hinkley HS, 1250 S. Chambers.Both transported to the hospital.Hinkley is on lockdown.Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ouVsrEeISt— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021
Police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. They did not disclose their statuses or state whether they are students.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released, but the school at 1250 S. Chambers Road is current on lockdown.
Earlier this week, six Aurora Central students were shot at Nome Park. Police are still looking for the suspects behind that shooting.