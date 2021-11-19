Police Siren
(Photo by LPETTET, iStock)

Two people were shot Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora.

Police said both victims were transported to a local hospital. They did not disclose their statuses or state whether they are students. 

Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released, but the school at 1250 S. Chambers Road is current on lockdown.

Earlier this week, six Aurora Central students were shot at Nome Park. Police are still looking for the suspects behind that shooting.