Investigators arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department announced Monday.

DeSean Young-Davis, 24, of Denver and Keevin Newsom, 38, of Aurora were arrested by the District Two Investigations Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Surveillance Team, police said.

Both men were charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 3500 block of North Salida Street, near the street’s intersection with Tower Road. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or how they identified Young-Davis and Newsom as suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The case will be prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Court dates have not yet been set for either suspect, according to court records.