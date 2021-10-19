Two suspects are believed to be responsible for stealing at least 11 vehicles and $140,000 worth of tools from the Denver metro area, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

A team within the sheriff’s office recovered the stolen property from a self-storage facility in Longmont in September, deputies said.

The investigation began on Sept. 1 when deputies went to the facility on reports of an assault involving Jose Martinez-Gallegos. While there, deputies found two stolen vehicles parked near a storage unit rented by Martinez-Gallegos and Graciela Mosqueda.

After returning the vehicles to their owners in Westminster and Firestone, deputies learned both vehicles were packed with tools that did not belong to the original owners.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the storage facility and found nine more stolen vehicles worth more than $113,000, including a trailer, and more than $140,000 worth of stolen tools and other items, deputies said.

The recovered property was connected to over a dozen active criminal cases out of Estes Park, Westminster, Firestone, Weld County, Longmont and Denver, including an investigation into 11 vehicles stolen from Denver International Airport.

By the time deputies made this discovery, Martinez-Gallegos and Mosqueda were in custody for separate, unrelated cases, deputies said.

Martinez-Gallegos, 26 of Denver, is being held in the Weld County Jail on a $63,000 bond. Mosqueda, 23 of Fort Lupton, is being held in the Adams County Jail.

New charges are pending against the two suspects in connection to the recovered stolen property, deputies said.

Deputies are continuing to work on connecting the recovered property to active criminal cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or, to remain anonymous, call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.