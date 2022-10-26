An overnight shooting with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies left two suspects dead and a deputy injured at RTD's Lincoln Station in Lone Tree Wednesday.
The station parking lot re-opened around 12 p.m. after the suspects' car was processed for evidence. The Douglas County Coroner was on scene this morning to identify the suspects. Officials will release their identities when next of kin have been notified.
Both suspects had warrants for their arrest related to auto theft and one was wanted for questioning in another Denver metro area shooting, said Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock at a press conference.
The sheriff's office tweeted a "shelter in place" order for all residents near the light trail station northwest of Lincoln Avenue and I-25 at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday due to shots fired. The order was lifted three hours later.
Officials reported deputies were patrolling the parking lot, 10203 Station Way, when they noticed a "suspicious Black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out." The vehicle was tucked in a hidden spot in the garage and its front window was covered by a shade visor, Spurlock said.
The deputy called for backup and six officers responded. Deputies announced themselves and knocked on both side windows, but did not get a response, Spurlock said.
The suspects opened fire on the deputies through both side windows. All six deputies fired back. Spurlock said the deputies exchanged three separate volleys of gunfire about 7-9 minutes apart and said each volley was initiated by the suspects.
One deputy was hit in the face with car window glass and went to the hospital with minor injuries. All the involved deputies are on leave, which is standard operating procedure for any officer-involved shootings.
The Kia was confirmed stolen from Pueblo. Officials found two weapons in the car, but did not say what type of weapons they were. Spurlock said the garage is a popular area for auto thieves to hide out, which is why officers were patrolling.
Taylor Gorsline and Nathaniel Tejada, residents of the Camden Lincoln Station apartment next to the garage, said they awoke to what sounded "like a car crash."
"It sounded like bombs it was so loud," Gorsline said.
After, hearing a lot of gunshots, Gorsline and Tejada heard sirens and watched the emergency vehicles arrive.
Residents coming out of area apartment buildings the next morning looked confused with all the yellow police tape, as they tried to get to the light rail platform. Car after car pulled into the street leading to the parking garage about 8 a.m. Wednesday, only to be turned away.