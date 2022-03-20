Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Two teenagers were shot at a party overnight in Federal Heights.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Federal Heights officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of West 84th Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe there was a disturbance at the party that led to the shooting.

No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m. Sunday and authorities had not released information about a possible suspect.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident with the Federal Heights Police Department. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police at 303-428-8833.

Man shot at Union Station in Denver
Teenage girl dead after shooting in east Denver
Man faces child exploitation charges in Aurora