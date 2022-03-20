Two teenagers were shot at a party overnight in Federal Heights.
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Federal Heights officers were sent to an apartment in the 1300 block of West 84th Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.
A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.
Investigators believe there was a disturbance at the party that led to the shooting.
No arrests had been made as of 6 p.m. Sunday and authorities had not released information about a possible suspect.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident with the Federal Heights Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police at 303-428-8833.