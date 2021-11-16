Two women have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and the burning of his home in Greeley last month, the Greeley Police Department announced.

Stacy Rodriguez, 19, and Hosanna Varela, 23, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and tampering with evidence, police said. Both women were booked into the Weld County Jail without bond.

On Oct. 3, officials recovered a man’s body from a house fire in the 2400 block of 15th Avenue Court.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Chris Dickerson and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

"Since the morning of the fire, Greeley Detectives have been working tirelessly to solve this case,” the police department said in a statement. “The culmination of that investigation has resulted in the arrest of two suspects.”

Police have not released any details about what led them to the suspects. Police said no additional information will be released Tuesday.

Rodriguez and Varela are both Greeley residents with no significant criminal history, according to public records.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing. Anyone with information who hasn't talked to officers is asked to call detectives at 970-350-9549.