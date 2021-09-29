A suspect is in custody after two women were stabbed to death in south Denver, the Denver Police Department said.

The fatal double stabbing happened at 2200 S. Marion St., a neighborhood a few blocks east of the University of Denver. Police announced the incident just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the two women were stabbed and died of their injuries several hours later.

At 8:30 a.m., police announced they had arrested a man in connection with the deaths. Police have not released the man’s identity or his relation to the victims.

No information is available regarding what led to the stabbings, police said. More details are expected to be released Monday afternoon.

The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.