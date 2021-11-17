The Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released new images of a Jane Doe who was found in southern Colorado more than two decades ago.
The images were digitally reconstructed and investigators hope they will spur tips in the cold case.
The woman's skeletal remains were found west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road, near Walsenburg in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 9, 1999. The woman remains unidentified.
Authorities said she was between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighed 130 to 145 pounds. She was between 30 and 45 years old at the time of her death and had dark brown or black hair that was possibly braided into dreadlocks.
The woman's race has never been officially determined; however, authorities believe she may have been white, part Native American or Hispanic.
Investigators believe foul play was involved in the woman's death.
Anyone with information on the identity of the woman or information regarding her death is asked to call the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 719-647-5990.