The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a 22-year-old woman was killed in the city Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman was found lying on a sidewalk just after 1:30 p.m. at 1452 N. Kenton St. in northwest Aurora. Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Though police have not released the woman’s cause of death, they said she had suffered visible trauma when her body was found.

Witnesses told police the suspects in the killing were nearby. Police said they located three people matching witness descriptions and took them into custody to be interviewed.

No official arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police have not released any additional information about the killing. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.