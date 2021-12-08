A fire broke out in the basement of a Wheat Ridge apartment building Wednesday morning, leading to the displacement of 25 residents, according to fire officials.

The fire began at around 6:25 a.m. in the 4600 block of Otis Street near Lake Rhonda. West Metro Fire Rescue and the Arvada Fire Protection District responded to the blaze.

All residents made it out safely, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The residents of two adjoining buildings were also evacuated due to heavy smoke in the area.

Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no one required hospitalization, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

All 25 of the building’s residents were displaced. Five units were deemed uninhabitable due to fire, smoke and water damage. The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist residents with finding temporary housing.

The fire was extinguished at around 8 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The fire originated in the basement next to the laundry room.