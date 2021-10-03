Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in north Aurora on Saturday night.

The Aurora Police Department said it received reports of a shooting at 9:18 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway, near East Montview Boulevard and Dayton Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries shortly after, police said. The victim’s identity has not been released, pending the notification of his family.

Police do not know what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office in the coming days.