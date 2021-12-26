A 28-year-old man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department said in a release.
Police responded to the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard at about 6 p.m., where they found a man lying in the street and suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Crash investigators believe the man was struck by a gray vehicle that was eastbound on East Montview Boulevard, the release said.
Investigators have not identified the suspected driver, or the make and model of the vehicle involved. They believe the front driver’s side and side-view mirror of the vehicle were damaged in the crash.
The victim's identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to the crash can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Tips can remain anonymous, and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.