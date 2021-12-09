Three people were arrested and one was injured Thursday after leading a police chase and crashing a stolen vehicle, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began at around 3:30 a.m. when a stolen pickup truck was spotted near Highway 85 and Blakeland Road in unincorporated Douglas County, deputies said. The truck had been reported stolen in Castle Rock.

Deputies tried to pull over the truck but the driver refused to stop, attempting to evade authorities by driving down the wrong lanes of traffic, deputies said.

Deputies used stop sticks to deflate the truck’s tires, but the driver continued to drive down the wrong lanes. Pursuing deputies then drove into the back of the truck, forcing it to turn sideways and crash on Santa Fe Drive in Littleton.

When the truck came to a stop, the driver ran onto the road and was struck by a deputy driving to the scene, authorities said. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There were two passengers in the truck who were wanted on unrelated warrants, deputies said. Both passengers were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility, with additional charges for Thursday’s incident pending.

No deputies or bystanders were injured in the crash, deputies said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Deputies said more information will be released in the coming days.