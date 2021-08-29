Three people were killed and three others were were seriously injured over the weekend in five separate motorcycle crashes in Denver, police said.

The most recent crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near the University of Denver campus, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said a vehicle drove into a motorcycle at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street. The female passenger of the motorcycle was killed and the male driver suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

After the crash, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said. Police do not have any information about what led to the crash or the description of the suspect vehicle.

Late Friday night, two more fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city within minutes of each other.

At 11:44 p.m., police said a motorcycle crashed into a vehicle at East 56th Avenue and North Ireland Street, near Denver International Airport. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 11:52 p.m., police said a motorcyclist drove into a parked vehicle at MLK Jr. Boulevard and Peoria Street, next to Sand Creek Park. That motorcyclist was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other motorcycle drivers were seriously injured but survived after being struck by drivers on Friday at East Ninth Avenue and North Ogden Street and on Saturday at South Federal Boulevard and West Kentucky Avenue, police said.

The identities of the three deceased victims have not been released, pending notification of their families, police said.

No charges or arrests have been announced in connection to any of the crashes as of Sunday morning. The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.