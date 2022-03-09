Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting on Wednesday night that left a teenager dead and three other people injured at a hotel in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police had not released the names of the suspects as of Thursday morning, but said they were being held on first-degree murder charges.
Officers were sent to the Quality Inn at 3300 N. Ouray St. just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting near the hotel's pool.
A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The teen will be identified at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office.
Police said two women — ages 19 and 20 — were also shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A fourth victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said that person was expected to survive but remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn $2,000.