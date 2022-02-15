Three people riding in a stolen vehicle were seriously hurt during a high-speed chase Monday night in Adams County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Westminster officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m., and officers pursued the vehicle as it drove south on Pecos Street.
The stolen vehicle jumped the median, landed in the northbound lanes of Pecos Street near West 68th Avenue and rolled several times, said Trooper Josh Lewis.
Three people in the stolen vehicle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Lewis said.
Additional information was not available Tuesday as troopers continued to investigate the crash.