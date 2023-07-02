A suspect is in custody after three people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

Police said just after 7:40 p.m., they were called to investigate a disturbance in the 9500-block of Pecos Street. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds at 9595 Pecos Street, 9News reported. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police told 9News a man was taken into custody without further incident. Officers said they are not looking for any other suspects, and there is no threat to the neighborhood.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. For more information, visit 9News.com