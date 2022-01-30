Three men were killed and two others were injured in separate shootings on Saturday night, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 7-Eleven at 1000 E. Colfax Ave. just before 8 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, said Ana Munoz, a spokeswoman for the department.

One of the men died at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, Munoz said.

Detectives were investigating what led up to the shooting and were trying to develop information about a possible suspect. As of Sunday morning, there was no word of an arrest.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 5700 block of North Danube Street for reports of a drive-by shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Two other men who were shot took themselves to a hospital. Munoz said their injuries were not life threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.