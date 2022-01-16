Three women were injured after a man hit them with his vehicle Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of an Adams County motel, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver knew the victims and the crash appears to have been intentional. The driver was involved in a domestic violence situation with one of the women he hit with his vehicle, deputies said.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. at the Red Rock Motel near the intersection of West 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

One of the women, the domestic violence victim, was staying at the motel, deputies said. She and the other two women were moving her things from the motel to a vehicle when the man drove into them.

All three victims were taken to a hospital. As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, two of the women were being treated for noncritical injuries and one woman was in critical but stable condition and was expected to survive, deputies said.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his name.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.