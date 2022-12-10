Homicide detectives in Aurora are investigating after three people were found dead inside of a home Saturday.
The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that three people had been found dead inside a residence in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street, which is in Aurora's Willow Park neighborhood.
Police reported that no suspects were in custody Saturday night, and urged anyone with information about the deaths to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.
Anonymous tips can be reported online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com or at 720-913-STOP.
This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.