Three people were shot and one person was stabbed in Denver in four separate incidents during the early hours of Saturday, the Denver Police Department said.

The first assault happened in the City Park neighborhood near East Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, police said a man had been stabbed and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Just 30 minutes later, police announced a shooting less than three miles away. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound at East 40th Avenue and Steele Street, next to the Bruce Randolph School, and taken to a hospital.

At 4:18 a.m., police announced another shooting, this time across town in the Athmar Park neighborhood. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and hospitalized with unknown injuries, police said.

The final shooting was announced at 4:43 a.m. near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street. Police said a man was shot and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about what led up to any of the assaults.

No arrests have been made in connection to any of the incidents and no suspect information is available. Police do not believe any of the incidents were related at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.