Three people are hospitalized after they were shot by an unknown suspect overnight in the Montbello neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened outside in the 4800 block of North Eugene Way, a neighborhood in northeast Denver near the Montbello Central Park. Police announced the shooting just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men and one woman suffered gunshot wounds and brought themselves to a local hospital, police said. All three victims have serious injuries but are expected to survive.

Police said they do not have any information about what led up to the shooting.

No description is available for the suspected shooter, however, police said the shooter was a fourth-party not included in the three victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.