Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department.
The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
ALERT: #DPD is in the 1900 BLK E 47th Ave , investigating a shooting . 1 victim has been located and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/LUiyiy891A— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 25, 2022
One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not released information about the victim's identity nor their current status.
The second shooting happened on the opposite side town in the area of South Colorado Boulevard and East Florida Avenue. The department announced the shooting on Twitter at 6:26 p.m.
ALERT: #DPD is in the area of S Colorado Blvd / E Florida Ave investigating a shooting. One victim has been transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/EfMegiO2qR— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 26, 2022
Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.
A third shooting occurred in northern Denver near the intersection of West 43rd Avenue and Lipan Street.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting that occurred near W 43rd Ave and Lipan St. The victim was transported to a local hospital, the condition of the victim is unknown at this time . pic.twitter.com/NjIqgYZDvL— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 26, 2022
This victim was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries.
Police had not made an arrest for any of the incidents as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.