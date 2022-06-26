Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
Three people were shot in separate incidents across Denver on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. 

The first shooting happened in the 1900 block of East 47th Avenue in the city's Elyria-Swansea neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. 

One person was shot and transported to a local hospital. Police had not released information about the victim's identity nor their current status. 

The second shooting happened on the opposite side town in the area of South Colorado Boulevard and East Florida Avenue. The department announced the shooting on Twitter at 6:26 p.m.

Police said one person was shot and transported to a local hospital.

A third shooting occurred in northern Denver near the intersection of West 43rd Avenue and Lipan Street. 

This victim was also transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Police had not made an arrest for any of the incidents as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

