An investigation is underway by the Commerce City Police Department after three people were shot on Thursday.
Officers were dispatched to a home in the 15600 block of East 98th Place after reports of multiple people being shot, police said.
Three adults were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately known.
Police said detectives are processing the scene and trying to identify the shooter.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 303-287-2844.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.