A shooting Monday night in Aurora sent three people to the hospital, according to the Aurora Police Department.
The shooting occurred at City Park at 16th Avenue and Dayton Street, police said.
Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital with injuries that police said were not life threatening.
As of Tuesday morning, there was no word of an arrest.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.