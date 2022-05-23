Aurora police on Monday were investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital.
The shooting occurred Sunday during a dispute in the parking lot of the Park Place at Expo Apartments on East Exposition Avenue, police said.
Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, but all were expected to survive, police said.
As of Monday morning, there was no word of an arrest.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.