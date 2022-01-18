A 37-year-old man was killed Monday night after being run over by an on-duty Aurora police officer driving a patrol vehicle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at around 11:25 p.m. on East Quincy Avenue between South Buckley Road and South Memphis Street. The officer, also a 37-year-old man, was driving east on East Quincy Avenue in a marked 2018 Ford Police SUV when he hit the pedestrian.

The officer was not responding to a call for service at the time of the crash, troopers said.

Troopers said the pedestrian was lying in the middle of the road and wearing dark clothing when the officer ran him over. Witnesses told investigators that the pedestrian was highly intoxicated in a nearby store shortly before the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. His name had not been released as of Tuesday morning, pending the notification of his family, but he was identified as a resident of Salt Lake City.

Authorities had yet to release the name of the officer involved in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation, which is ongoing.