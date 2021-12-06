A sting operation in Larimer County resulted in the arrests of four suspects on charges of sex crimes against children, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The operation took place from Wednesday to Friday in two locations in the county, targeting people who were actively seeking to have sexual contact with children, deputies said. The operation included the sheriff’s office, Homeland Security and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Operations like these are necessary to help ensure the children of our community are protected from dangerous predators,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, calling the operation a “success.”

Amarnath Arikapudi, a 30-year-old Fort Collins resident, was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child, patronizing a prostituted child and criminal attempt to commit a class four felony.

Satyander Dudee, 53, of Versailles, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with one count each of attempted sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child, patronizing a prostituted child, criminal attempt to commit a class four felony and enticement of a child.

Jeffrey Beaman, a 51-year-old Fort Collins resident, and Joshua McCathern, 39, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, were both arrested and charged with one count each of attempted sexual assault on a child, internet luring of a child and patronizing a prostituted child.

Arikapudi and Dudee have both been released from custody on $50,000 cash bonds, deputies said. Beaman and McCathern remain in custody on $20,000 and $35,000 bonds, respectively.

Deputies said no additional information will be released about the operation to protect future operations.