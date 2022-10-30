Police Line Do Not Cross

iStock 

 carlballou

Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect believed to armed and dangerous, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 11th avenue and North Geneva street in Aurora early Sunday morning.

Officers on the scene found four deceased victims with apparent gunshot wounds according to APD.

Three victims were found inside the home and another victim was found on the side of the house.

Read the full story from KUSA here.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

