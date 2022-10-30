Aurora Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect believed to armed and dangerous, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported Sunday morning.
#APDAlert: Officers are on scene of a shooting w/ 4 victims in a house near 900 of N. Geneva St.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 30, 2022
The male suspect is believed to be in the area & reverse 911 has been sent to those nearby. Multiple officers are in the area searching.
Call 911 to report anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/GyndiejzQg
Briefing by Chief @DanielJohnOates regarding the early morning homicide where 4 adults were killed on N. Geneva St. https://t.co/h45AtFZqp2— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 30, 2022
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 11th avenue and North Geneva street in Aurora early Sunday morning.
Officers on the scene found four deceased victims with apparent gunshot wounds according to APD.
Three victims were found inside the home and another victim was found on the side of the house.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information becomes available.