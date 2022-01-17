Four people were hospitalized after a “disturbance” broke out in Adams County early Monday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at around 1:30 a.m. at 7052 Pecos St., the address of the El Canton Cantina Bar & Grill, deputies said. Four people were found suffering from injuries and taken to hospitals for treatment.

Deputies have not released details about what happened but said weapons were involved. It was unclear what kind of weapons were used or what led to the disturbance.

“We have been unable to determine if this was a mutual combative situation or not, but we do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or threats to the community stemming from this incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

There was no word of arrests in connection with the disturbance; however, deputies said they were looking for witnesses to identify a suspect. The victims’ conditions and severity of injuries were unknown.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 303-288-1535. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.