Four people are in custody in connection with a shooting on Wednesday night that left a teenager dead and three other people injured at a hotel in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police identified one of the suspects on Thursday afternoon as Rafael Bergeron Martinez, 18, of Westminster. Police said they will not release the names of the three other suspects because they are juveniles.
All four suspects are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.
Officers were sent to the Quality Inn at 3300 N. Ouray St. just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting near the hotel's pool.
A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The teen will be identified at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office.
Police said two women — ages 19 and 20 — were also shot. Both were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A fourth victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said that person was expected to survive but remained hospitalized as of Thursday morning.
Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a report of a person shot at North Chambers Road and East Smith Road, about a mile and a half southwest of the Quality Inn, police said.
Officers from the department's gang intervention unit made contact with three juveniles and Martinez, who had a gunshot wound. The three juveniles were taken into custody while Martinez was taken to a hospital.
Martinez was arrested on Thursday afternoon following his release from the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest and conviction could earn $2,000.