Four people were seriously injured after a stolen pickup truck crashed into another vehicle and then into a tree in Westminster on Sunday morning.
Police said the pickup collided into a car at 72nd Avenue. The stolen vehicle then went into a tree and caught on fire. Passersby helped people out of the pickup, according to the Westminster Police Department.
The people riding in the stolen vehicle were seriously injured, while the two occupants in the other vehicle were unharmed.
Police said all four people in the stolen vehicle had outstanding warrants.
Investigators believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.