One man has died after he was injured during a shooting in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to the Denver Police Department. The incident also hospitalized a woman and two girls with gunshot wounds.
"This began as a house party in this area," Denver police Officer Nate Magee said. "A confrontation ensued and subsequently shots were fired."
Magee could not confirm how many shots were fired, how many people fired weapons or what types of firearms were used in the shooting.
As of early Sunday afternoon, police had not made an arrest or charged anyone in connection with the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 42nd Avenue, Magee said.
"Right now it's an ongoing investigation," Magee said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.