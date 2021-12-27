Four people were killed and at least three others, including a Lakewood Police Officer, were wounded in a shooting spree throughout Denver and Lakewood on Monday evening.
The suspect involved in the shooting was also shot and killed near the Belmar shopping center, according to John Romero with Lakewood Police. Denver and Lakewood police said they believe that same suspect was involved in all of the shootings and that there is no further danger to the public.
Officials said they believe the shooting spree started in Denver just after 5 p.m.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said there were a total of four shooting scenes in the the city of Denver:
- East First Avenue and North Broadway. Three people were shot. Two women were killed and a man was injured.
- 12th Avenue and North Williams Street. One man was shot and killed.
- 6th and Cherokee. There were no injuries reported in this shooting.
- 8th and Zuni. Denver Police attempted to pull over the suspect following a chase. There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officer. And DPD police vehicle was disabled but there were no other injuries.
Read the full story at 9news.com.