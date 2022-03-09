One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting at a hotel in Aurora Wednesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9NEWS.
Police said the shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn at 3300 North Ouray Street, which is near the Interstate 70 and Airport Boulevard interchange, 9NEWS reported.
Police said one of the victims died on the scene. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, and another went on their own. Police said all three were in serious condition, according to 9NEWS.
Police are working to gather more information on the circumstances behind the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available. Police said there is no active threat to the public, 9NEWS reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.
