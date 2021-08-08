Four people were shot overnight in two separate incidents, the Denver Police Department announced.

This comes after the city saw two deaths and seven injuries from four separate shootings Friday.

In total, 13 people were shot in the city over the weekend in six shootings, according to police. Of the victims, two died and two were minors. Two of the shootings were triple shootings.

All of the shootings are believed to be isolated incidents, police said.

“The Denver Police Department condemns the acts of those who are quick to pull triggers and cause irreparable harm to our neighbors and neighborhoods,” the department said in a release. “DPD is committed to holding gun-related offenders accountable to the greatest extent possible.”

Sunday’s first shooting was announced just before 12:30 a.m. Police said a boy was shot in the arm near East Hampden Avenue and South Locust Street in the Hampden neighborhood.

A bystander drove the boy to a hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

The next shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday at East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street, near the Oasis Night Club. Three people were injured in the shooting, police said.

Two of the victims drove themselves to a hospital, while the third required an ambulance. The conditions of all three victims are unknown, police said.

Police said the circumstances surrounding both shootings are under investigation. No details have been released regarding what led up to the shootings.

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.