Four people were transported to the hospital after a shooting in north Denver overnight Saturday.
Denver officers were sent to a home in the 600 block of East 49th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. A man was found at the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with unknown conditions, said Cassandra Ulrich, a spokeswoman for the Denver Police Department.
Minutes later, police learned three other people were shot during the incident.
Following the shooting, three additional victims got into a car and drove off. They then called 911 and were met by first responders who transported them to the hospital, Ulrich said.
Investigators have determined the shooting happened following a verbal altercation.
Ulrich said there was a group of people at the home where the shooting occurred.
No arrests had been made and police had not released any information about a possible suspect as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.