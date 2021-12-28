Four people were wounded overnight after three shootings broke out in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Tuesday morning. Police said they do not believe the shootings were connected.

The first shooting happened in the 800 block of North Havana Street, near Havana Street and East Eighth Avenue in the Delmar Parkway neighborhood. Police announced the shooting at 11:49 p.m. Monday.

Two women were shot and brought themselves to a local hospital, police said. It was unclear how seriously the victims were injured. Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting.

Another shooting occurred less than two miles from the first, in the 100 block of South Joliet Circle, near Havana Street and East First Avenue. Police announced the shooting at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday.

One man was shot and brought himself to a local hospital before officers arrived on scene, police said. The man was in stable condition and was expected to survive.

One hour later, at 2:33 a.m., police announced the third shooting in the 1900 block of North Blackhawk Street, near the East Sixth Avenue exit of Interstate 225.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital by ambulance, police said. That man was also in stable condition and expected to survive. No information was available about what led up to the shooting.

The investigations into all three shootings are ongoing, police said. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.