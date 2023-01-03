Police are looking for a suspect who stole more than $400,000 worth of artwork from the back of a truck in Boulder last month.

On the evening of Dec. 14, a representatives from a company transporting artwork across the country stayed at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road.

The following morning, the company official discovered someone had cut the padlock and stolen five pieces of artwork and tools. 

The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate these pieces of high-end artwork. 

Stolen art

Five pieces of art, valued at over $400,000 were stolen from a truck in Boulder in December. 
Stolen art 2

Stolen art 3

Stolen art 4

Stolen art 5

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906. The case reference number is 22-12364. 

