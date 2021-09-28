A 47-year-old woman died after she was shot inside of a home in a drive-by shooting, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday at the house in the 1200 block of North Worchester Street, near East Colfax Avenue and Interstate 225.

An unknown vehicle stopped in front of the house and fired multiple gunshots at the residence before driving away, police said.

The woman inside the home was hit and taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

It is unclear whether the woman was the only occupant of the house or the intended target of the shooting.

Police said they do not have any suspect information or description of the involved vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The woman’s identity and official cause of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after her family has been notified.