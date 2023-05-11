Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Denver that injured five people Wednesday night, Denver Gazette media partner 9News reported.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday at an apartment complex on East Girard Avenue, near East Hampden Avenue and South Havana Street.

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital, police said, and two went to urgent care facilities before they were transported to the hospital.

One man is in critical condition, police said, but the others had injuries that were not life-threatening. Police said the suspect or suspects may be among those injured.

No arrests have been made. Police said they do not believe the other residents of the complex are in any danger.

The complex is the Grammercy Apartments, across East Hampden Avenue from Kennedy Golf Course.

The Denver Police Department has not responded to the Denver Gazette's Thursday morning request for updated information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.