Five teenagers were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at a park near an Aurora high school, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said five victims between the ages of 14 and 17 were located at Nome Park at Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue, just north of Aurora Central High School. Police announced the shooting at 1 p.m.

All five victims were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Police said the shooter was no longer on the scene when officers arrived. No arrests or suspect information has been announced.

Aurora Central High School was put on lockdown immediately after the shooting but has since been downgraded to a secure perimeter status. The shooting did not happen on the school property.

Police said the Aurora Public School District will contact parents regarding the dismissal of the school.

Police are expected to release more information in the coming hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.