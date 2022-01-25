The 5-year-old boy who was killed Monday after his apartment complex was set on fire has been identified by his family as Abner “Choco” Salmeron Jr.

Salmeron was the only fatality in the fire that injured eight people and displaced 31, according to the Aurora Fire Rescue. After sparking at around 1 a.m. Monday, the blaze quickly engulfed the three-story Bella Terra Apartment Homes at 15320 E. Evans Ave., damaging at least 12 units.

A GoFundMe was launched Monday to help pay for Salmeron’s funeral expenses, raising nearly $6,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Celene Esteves-Barraza, a family friend who started the fundraiser, described Salmeron as a “little beautiful human,” nicknamed “El Choco” because of a mole on his cheek resembling a chocolate chip.

“Choco has left a big hole in our hearts,” Esteves-Barraza said. “He was such an amazing little boy full of life and energy. He was very playful, very lovable and caring. (He) had a funny personality, he would light up the room with just his appearance.”

Firefighters rescued Salmeron from the burning building and rushed him to a hospital, but he died of his injuries shortly after, the Aurora Fire Rescue said. Salmeron’s official cause of death has not yet been released.

On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Alondra Michel in connection with the fatal fire. Investigators believe Michel intentionally set a fire inside one of the ground-level apartments during a domestic violence incident with the apartment’s resident. The fire quickly spread through the building, reaching Salmeron’s unit on the second floor.

Michel was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Michel, an Aurora resident, has previously been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in 2017 and 2014, according to public records.

Michel is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center without bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.