A 57-year-old man was shot and killed in Aurora late Sunday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of South Peoria Street, near the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Mississippi in the Aurora Hills neighborhood.

Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting or who was involved; however, police said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim in the coming days after his family has been notified.