Six teenagers were wounded Monday afternoon in a shooting at a park near an Aurora high school, the Aurora Police Department announced.

Police said five victims between the ages of 14 and 17 were located at Nome Park at Peoria Street and East 13th Avenue, just north of Aurora Central High School. Police announced the shooting at 1 p.m.

A sixth victim, who is 18 years old, showed up at a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

All six victims are students at Aurora Central High School.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said none of the victims' injuries are considered life-threatening, but one of the victims is currently in emergency surgery.

“I need all of us to be outraged by what happened here today," Wilson said during a press conference Monday. “There’s a violence crisis across the nation right now. ... Enough is enough."

There are multiple suspects at-large who left the scene before officers arrived. Wilson said some of the gunshots came from a vehicle driving by but police believe another shooter may have been on foot.

It is not yet known whether the suspects are also students at Aurora Central High School.

Multiple shell casings from multiple calibers were found at the scene, Wilson said.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released. Wilson said neighbors described various suspicious vehicles in the area right before the shooting.

All six victims were near each other when they were shot but police do not know if the group was targeted. Wilson said Aurora and Denver's gang units are investigating the shooting but it is too soon to know whether it was gang related.

There will be increased police patrols in the area in the coming days, Wilson said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward immediately, including neighbors who may have surveillance footage of the suspects involved.

"Any information you have, no matter how small, we need it," Wilson said. "Please."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Aurora Central High School was put on lockdown immediately after the shooting but has since been downgraded to a secure perimeter status. The shooting did not happen on the school property.

One of the school resource officers responded to the shooting and provided a "life saving" tourniquet to the victim who is in emergency surgery, Wilson said.

Students were released to their parents shortly after 3 p.m. Monday. School will be back in session Tuesday.