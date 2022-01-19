A 63-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Aurora late Tuesday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers found the man lying in the road at around 11 p.m. near East 16th Avenue and North Lansing Street, police said. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after. This is the city’s first homicide of 2022.

After the shooting, police believe the shooter may have caused a two-vehicle crash less than a mile away at East Montview Boulevard and Peoria Street. A stolen white truck was abandoned at the crash site, with the occupants running away on foot.

“Detectives have towed this vehicle and will process it, but we are uncertain if this vehicle is directly related to this homicide,” the police department said in a statement.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. There was no word of an arrest and no suspect information was available as of Wednesday morning.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and official cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.