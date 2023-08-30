A regional task force arrested seven people allegedly connected to a long string of gang-related crimes in the metro Denver area, authorities said on Wednesday.

Another suspect died of suicide after barricading himself, authorities said.

The Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network, which specializes in going after violent gangs and drug traffickers, conducted a multi-agency operation on Tuesday morning and arrested the suspects, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

SWAT teams from Aurora, Denver and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were also involved in the operation, authorities said.

The two-year investigation followed 12 suspects who, authorities said, belonged to an organization called "Blitz Gang Official."

"The suspects are the only members of the organization and collectively face more than 300 criminal charges stemming from numerous crimes of violence throughout the Denver metro area," authorities said.

Authorities said they focused on arresting 9 of the 12 suspects on Tuesday, as three alleged members of the group were already in jail.

They identified the suspects as Luis Ramirez, 23; Dominik Ramirez, 21; Jonathen Ramirez, 18; Wendy Rivas, 44; Jason Frias, 19; Keyandre Robinson, 21; and Trayvon Weatherspoon, 19.

One man — 18-year-old Donald Howard — was not found on Tuesday.

Another suspect barricaded himself in his home when SWAT officers arrived. He later died by suicide, according to authorities.

The suspect was holed up in an apartment complex in the 6300 block of west Hampden Avenue, east of Sheridan Boulevard, an Aurora police spokesman said. Denver police on Tuesday closed roads and nearby apartment complexes' parking lots.

The suspects will be charged in Arapahoe District Court, authorities said.

Officers also found two fully-automatic AR-15 rifles, a Draco AK-47-style assault pistol, two silencers and nine handguns during the operation, authorities said.

Authorities urged anyone with any information about Donald Howard, who is at large, to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could receive a reward of up to $2,000, authorities said.