A 78-year-old bicyclist is dead after they got into a crash with a car in Longmont Saturday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

Police said the bicyclist and the car were both traveling east on Clover Basin Drive at around 8 a.m. when the crash occurred between Renaissance Drive and Delsarto Lane.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, where they later died, police said. The bicyclist’s identity has not yet been released, pending the notification of their family.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the crash or who was at fault.

The driver of the car, an unidentified 25-year-old, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Both the driver and bicyclist are Longmont residents.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with video footage of the crash to come forward to assist with the investigation. Tipsters are asked to call traffic investigator Greg Noyes at 303-774-4458.