Eight vehicles were broken into and one was stolen from the employee lots at Lutheran Medical Center on Wednesday morning, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
This is "especially awful that the vehicles of these dedicated professionals were damaged with all that our healthcare workers have done for our community during the pandemic," officials wrote in a Facebook post.
Police said the first employee lot was hit around 1:30 a.m. but wasn't reported until around 4:15 a.m.
Detectives are using surveillance video from the area to learn more about the incident as they try to gather suspect information, police said.
As of 10 a.m., no arrest or suspect information had been released.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the department's nonemergency line at 303-237-2220 or its tip line at 303-235-2947.